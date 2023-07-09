easyJet has launched eight new winter routes just in time for Christmas for those looking for a festive getaway.

Budget holiday airline easyJet has launched eight new routes from eight UK airports this winter, including one of the most popular Christmas destinations, Lapland. The carrier has also announced brand new holiday packages on sale for six of the eight routes in early December.

For those looking for a festive getaway, easyJe t has launched winter flights from London Luton and Edinburgh to Rovaniemi, the gateway to Finnish Lapland, which will launch on December 9 and December 3 respectively.

They will both operate twice a week during the winter, complementing existing routes from London Gatwick, Bristol, and Manchester in an effort to increase popularity among families visiting Santa Claus’ famous home this winter.

Ahead of the festive season, the low-cost carrier will also begin four additional trips from the UK to Egypt’s scuba diving hotspot Hurghada. Flights will depart from Liverpool twice a week beginning October 29, Glasgow twice a week beginning November 8, and Belfast once a week beginning October 31.

Meanwhile, flights from Edinburgh will be launched twice a week starting November 6 throughout the winter season.

EasyJet, which is the number one carrier from the UK to both Egypt and North Africa, has also introduced brand new packages available to Hurghada with easyJet holidays. These package deals include flights, accommodation, 23kg luggage and transfers from the airport to the hotel.

In May, the airline announced it would be launching nine new routes this winter including the only route from the UK to Akuyeri in Iceland and with the eight additional new routes on sale.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, said: “We’re delighted to be launching even more new routes and holidays from our airports across the UK to a range of fantastic destinations, providing even more choice for our customers this winter whether they’re looking for a Christmas getaway, hitting the slopes or chasing the winter sun and we can’t wait to welcome more customers on board.”

