Drive hard bargain with "van-tastic" Scottish road trip deals

You can take the high road at low cost with staycation tours on a budget in campervan, caravan or motorhome.

Camplify summer sale promo promises family-friendly school holiday savings on "bonnie banks and braes" adventures.

Available until August-end, SCOTLAND50 code secures thrifty £50 off bookings over £200.

Outdoors was never greater, inspiring trips offering shortbread tin picturesque scenes amid impressive moors and majestic mountains.

Camplify Highland low cost rentals beckon

And life's a beach for those keen to explore picture postcard coastal routes, awash with quaint coves and Caledonian culture, notably North Coast 500 bucket list beauty.

Hamish, Edinburgh

Purpose-built high-spec campervan perfect for trip starting in Edinburgh, fully equipped with automatic transmission, comfortable leather interior, memory foam mattresses and more for ultimate comfort on the go, touring Highlands, Glencoe, The Trossachs National Park, Loch Lomond and Ness.

Camplify "King of the Road" all mod cons

Sleeping four and pet friendly, price was £488.32, now £438.32 to save ten per cent, for three days’ hire, departing August 23, available via www.camplify.co.uk/rv/campervan-rental-edinburgh-hamish/48834 site.

Duckie, Dunkeld

Embark on journey of playful charm in unique campervan promising no ordinary ride. Full of character, former horsebox has been transformed into ultimate escape for pet-friendly life on the road for two, complete with memory foam mattress, hot waterfall shower and own balcony, providing perfect views from sunrise to set.

Initial £477.60 cost is cut by ten per cent to £427.60 for four days’ hire from August 15, available via www.camplify.co.uk/rv/motorhome-rental-dunkeld-duckie--ultimate-glamping-on-wheels:-campervan-with-off-grid-capabilities-and-hidden-tv/42460 website.

Camplify Caledonian adventures await

Bee Camper, Dundee

Perfect for jaunt around Scottish Highlands, camper has been professionally converted to offer comfortable accommodation. With all essentials needed for three-day tour, its perfect for four-strong family seeking adventure.