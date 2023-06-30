Emergency services were called to an area in north London on Thursday night after two people, including a 15-year-old boy, were stabbed to death

A double murder investigation has been launched after a man and teenager were stabbed to death in London. Emergency services were called to Islington, north London at 11:33pm on Thursday, June 29.

The teenager, who is believed to be just 15-years-old, was pronounced dead at the scene, whilst a 23-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital in west London. A 28-year-old also sustained stab wounds and was found in a north London home.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have currently been made with The Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command launching an investigation with an extensive crime scene in place.

Police currently believe that many people were present when the incident took place, and are urging those with vital information to come forward.

Chief Superintendent Andy Carter said: “My thoughts are with the families of the two victims who have suffered such an unimaginable loss in this shocking and unacceptable incident.

“We will support our colleagues as they investigate and members of the public will see an increased policing presence in the area.