The dog had horrific wounds such as two broken legs and there was evidence of attempts to remove the animal’s microchip.

The RSPCA has confirmed it has launched a probe into a “shocking and senseless” act of cruelty that led to the death of a dog found in a park. The animal had suffered a number of injuries as a result of being beaten and was set on fire.

The eight-year-old female dog, which is thought to have been a crossbreed, was discovered in an area of woodland at Bidston Hill in Wirral, Merseyside on March 12. X-rays conducted by a local vet show that she had two broken legs and that her ribs and intestines were exposed.

It is thought that those responsible for the dog’s death attempted to remove its microchip. However, they were not successful and this subsequently helped vets determine the animal’s age.

Those leading the investigation at the RSPCA say there is evidence that the animal was dragged, either by others or by herself, over several metres of ground. While it remains unclear whether or not the animal was alive once it was set alight.

Leanne Cooper, an inspector at the RSPCA investigating the incident, said in a statement: “This is a shocking and senseless act of cruelty. The images of this poor dog are very difficult and distressing to look at.

“Someone out there knows what happened to her and we would urge anyone with first-hand information to contact us as a matter of urgency. She was microchipped, and I am following lines of enquiry in relation to that, but we’d appeal to people who have additional information that could help this investigation to contact us straight away.”

The poor animal was found dead by passers-by at a park in Wirral, Merseyside - Credit: GFA and Google Streetview