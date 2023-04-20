The Drag Race winner and Broadway performer Jinkx Monsoon looks terrific in her new Doctor Who role

Jinkx Monsoon in her new role

The BBC has released first look images of Drag Race star Jinkx Monsoon’s new and exciting role in Doctor Who. Jinx will play the Time Lord’s ‘biggest enemy yet’ in the upcoming new series of the BBC sci-fi show, which will be fronted by Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa.

Jinkx is known for having won two seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race. This included an All Stars season where she was crowned “Queen of Queens”, competing against other winners of the show.

The Drag Race winner joins Doctor Who after completing her sell out run on Broadway. She made her highly-anticipated debut as Matron ‘Mama’ Morton in Broadway’s longest-running show, Chicago.

Jinkx’s appearance on Broadway was a historic moment for the LGBTQIA+ community, as she became the first drag queen to play the role of Mama Morton, breaking box office records in her extended eight week run.

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies said: “In a galaxy of comets and supernovas, here comes the biggest star of all. Jinkx Monsoon is on a collision course with the TARDIS, and Doctor Who will never be the same again.”

Jinkx added: “I’m honoured, thrilled, and utterly excited to join Doctor Who! Russell T Davies is a visionary and a brilliant writer - I can’t wait to get into the weeds with him and the crew.! I hope there’s room in the TARDIS for my luggage.”