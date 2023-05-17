The entire Indiana Jones film franchise will be coming to Disney+ this month

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has announced that every one of the Indiana Jones films will be coming to Disney Plus in the near future. The announcement comes ahead of the fifth instalment of the franchise starring Harrison Ford is set to hit cinemas.

That’s right, “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” and “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” will all be available to stream for free with your Disney Plus subscription.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrison Ford is set to return for the final instalment of the franchise later this year alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The film is directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score.

So, when will the Indiana Jones movies be coming to Disney Plus? Here’s everything you need to know.

When will Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny be released?

The trailer confirmed that Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny will be released on June 30, 2023.

When will Indiana Jones movies be available to stream on Disney+

The entire Indiana franchise will be available to stream from May 31, 2023.

Will the Dial of Destiny be Indiana Jones' last hurrah? (Credit: Cannes Film Festival)

How to stream Indiana Jones movies

Those hoping to watch the movies as soon as they drop can sign up via the Disney+ website. You can sign up for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year

Full cast list for Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny

As well as Harrison Ford’s return to the iconic title character, the movie boasts a star studded cast:

Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena: Jones’ goddaughter

John Rhys-Davies as Sallah

Mads Mikkelsen as Voller: A former Nazi during World War II who has been hired by NASA

Shaunette Renée Wilson as Mason, a government agent

Toby Jones as Basil

Boyd Holbrook as Klaber, a nefarious and crazed lapdog of Voller’s.

Additionally, Antonio Banderas, Thomas Kretschmann, Olivier Richters, and Ethann Isidore are cast in undisclosed roles.