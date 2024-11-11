Demand for EV charging stations skyrockets in Scotland, searches up 421% outpacing rest of UK

Online searches for EV charging stations have boomed in Scotland in recent years.

Newly released internet search data analysed by West Country Electrical Services - https://www.westcountryelec.com/ reveals that searches for EV charging stations in Scotland have soared by an impressive 421% from 2021 to 2023 — the highest increase across the United Kingdom.

Scotland recorded the highest increase at 421%, England was third at 395%. Wales, while seeing the smallest growth, still experienced a substantial rise of 340%.

Looking at city-specific data within Scotland, Stirling saw a remarkable 550% increase in searches for EV charging stations, the highest in the country. Inverness followed with a 425% rise, and Aberdeen came in third with a 357% increase.

Dundee, at the bottom of the list, still showed a notable rise of 120%.

The demand for EV charging stations, as evidenced by online search volume, exceeds the availability of public charging infrastructure. In 2023, nearly 10,000 searches were recorded based on average monthly figures, while the latest data from Zapmap indicates that only 5,886 public charge points are currently available in Scotland.

Speaking on the findings, Ed Fuller from West Country Electrical Services - https://www.westcountryelec.com/ who conducted the research said “The sharp increase in searches for EV charging stations, especially in Scotland, reflects the growing demand for infrastructure to support the transition to electric vehicles.

