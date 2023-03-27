Deal or No Deal is returning but will now air on ITV instead of Channel 4 - and that’s not the only change with a new host set to replace Noel Edmonds.

Deal or No Deal is set to return to our TV screens but with a fresh new look as Stephen Mulhern replaces the iconic Noel Edmonds. The popular game show will now be aired on ITV instead of Channel 4.

The show originally ran from 2005 until 2016 and was initially based on a 2002 game show in the Netherlands. Each episode, one contestant would be faced with 22 sealed boxes, containing different amounts of money.

Not only that, but they have a box of their own too which remains sealed until the end of the game. The contestant chooses one box to open at a time with the amount of money within being discarded from the game. The show’s infamous ‘Banker’ will ring the host over the course of the episode and offer cash amounts in exchange for what could be in the contestant’s box.

In previous versions of Deal or No Deal, the lowest prize was 1p while the highest was a staggering and life-changing £250,000. It is unclear whether this will be the case in the ITV iteration.

Speaking about his appointment as Deal or No Deal host, Stephen Mulhern said: “Wow what an opportunity, I’m beyond excited to be hosting the brand-new series. I’ve always been such a huge fan of the show, so much so, I’ve been practising at home with small cereal boxes.

“It looks so simple but it’s an incredibly compelling game for both those playing and the viewers watching at home. It’s one of the greatest shows of all time and to be the new host is an honour! I can’t wait to get started.”

Deal or No Deal will be without Noel Edmunds when it sets up shop in ITV with Stephen Mulhern - Credit: Channel 4 / Handout