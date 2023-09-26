Dafne Schippers retired: Netherland’s two-time 200m world champion announces retirement on Instagram
Netherland’s two-time 200m world champion, Dafne Schippers has announced her retirement from the sport.
Two-time world champion Dafne Schippers has announced her retirement. The 31-year-old won 200m gold at the World Championships in Beijing 2015 and London 2017. The Dutch athlete also won silver at the Rio Olympics but has suffered a number of injuries over the last few years.
She wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (September 26): “Today, I have decided to take my life off track to pursue and embrace whatever comes next, but not without saying a massive thank you for all the endless support. It has been a journey without regret.
“The race stops here. As an athlete, you always know this day will come, that at one point, your career will be a moment in time – a collection of memories and hopefully medals. My family, my team, my fans, and my sponsors, you made it all worthwhile."
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.