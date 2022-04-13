Creme egg cookie dough launches to mark Easter

Frankie & Benny's launch creme egg cookie dough

The Italian-American restaurant brand is egg-ing guests on, to treat themselves this year and indulge in the new, mouth-watering dessert which sees them combine their popular Cookie Dough dessert with one of the nation’s favourite Easter treats, the Creme Egg. How will you eat yours?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Available now across all Frankie & Benny’s restaurants, the warm dish is made up of a gooey cookie dough base, drizzled with warm chocolate and topped with a Creme Egg, the staple chocolate of the Easter season.

Cookie Dough with Creme Egg: Hot gooey cookie dough with Cadbury Creme Egg on top - £7

Dessert may be stealing the show for now, but as always Frankie & Benny’s has something for everyone and their Spring menu offers a diverse spread of healthy and indulgent options for guests to enjoy.

Frankie & Benny's new creme egg cookie dough (pictured above)

From treat day burgers to summery salads, the menu refresh gives guests the chance to order whatever they’re in the mood for this season, Frankie and Benny’s focus on bringing good food and feel good times, again and again.

New Frankie & Benny’s Spring Menu Additions:

Crispy Halloumi - £13Cajun spiced fried halloumi, seasonal leaves, roasted red pepper, red pesto, croutons, cherry tomatoes and fresh

Return of the Classic Tiramisu - £5.90

Adults only. Creamy mascarpone, espresso & marsala wine-soaked sponge topped with chocolate powder.