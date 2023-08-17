Costco is looking at sites to expand its services in the UK - here’s where the wholesaler could open up.

Wholesale supermarket Costco is looking to open 14 more sites across the UK and the full list of potential areas has been revealed.

The wholesale warehouse chain is currently looking at locations across the country to open more stores in the next two years. A Costco source said that the chain was hoping to open the new sites "as soon as possible" - However, some openings could be delayed if the acquisitions take longer than planned.

The warehouse chain has partnered with property development company Chase Commercial to find and convert the new sites. Chase Commercial said it was looking for six to 12 acre sites to provide 150,000 sq ft buildings with 650 parking spaces.

Costco is also looking for sites which would allow them to develop a petrol filling and electric vehicle station. Justin Parker, director at Chase Commercial, told a national newspaper: "We are really pleased to be partnered with Costco Wholesale UK to deliver further warehouse clubs for them throughout the UK."

Costco is a chain retail store that sells items in bulk. It also sells its own brand items under the name Kirkland, but differs from other stores as you need to be a member to be able to shop there.

It’s important to note that not everyone actually qualifies for a Costco warehouse membership, if you want to shop in stores - you’ll need to be a current or retired employee of a specific job role which includes banking, finance, medical, civil service or education. You can find the full list of jobs which qualify you on its website here.

Costco membership starts from £15 a year for online shopping only. This rises to £33.60 a year for individual members who want access to the warehouses.

Costco currently has 29 stores across the UK, including in Edinburgh, Gateshead, Manchester and Sheffield.

Costco: Potential locations

Below is a list of areas where Costco are reportedly looking to open new sites, though nothing is confirmed yet.