Costa releases new January menu with more vegan items, M&S treats and free drink deal

Costa has released a new January menu to help coffee lovers get back into the swing of things plus a free drink deal

By Chelsie Sewell
1 hour ago
Costa Coffee has added some new tasty treats to its menu to help its coffee-loving customers get through their January blues. From new sweet treats, savoury snacks and a new fruity tea range Costa customers will be able to start the new year feeling refreshed.

From a new refreshing tea range with added vitamins and minerals to help with that January health kick as well as new additions of the delicious M&S food range available in Costa stores. A Costa Coffee spokesperson said: “This January we want to spoil our customers, giving them the ultimate feel-good start to the year.

“What better way to do that than to create the most wonderful food and drink menu to enjoy and there’s even a whole host of new and returning vegan items included! Not only that, but we have some great offers coming up for our wonderful Costa Club members - so keep your eyes peeled!”

What’s more, Costa is handing out free drinks to loyal customers who have downloaded the Costa Club app. From January 7 - 12 customers who use the app will be rewarded with a free hot drink of choice when any drink is purchased at a Costa Coffee store, via Click & Collect or at a Costa Express machine.

The new menu additions will be available to buy from Costa stores nationwide January 5. Here’s what they are.

Costa has released a new January menu to help coffee-lovers get through their January blues
New items on Costa Coffee menu

Drinks

FuzeTea Superfuzions range

Costa is introducing a new tea range complete with delicious variants of vitamins, minerals, and natural flavours in three flavours.

  • FuzeTea Mellow Mango Superfuzions Tea
  •  FuzeTea Spiced Apple flavour Superfuzions Tea
  • FuzeTea Citrus Zing Superfuzions Tea

New food items on the Costa menu

  • Vegan Me’tball Wrap
  • Vegan BBQ Chick’n Panini
  • Cajun Spiced Chicken Pizza Wrap
  • Burts BBQ Lentil Chips
  • Poached Egg & Bacon Brioche
  • Roast Chicken & Bacon Toastie
  • Beanz & Cheese Toastie
  • M&S Five Berry Granola Yogurt
  • M&S Smoked Ham & Coleslaw Sandwich
  • M&S Minestrone with Bacon Soup
  • M&S Pineapple chunks.

New sweet treats on Costa menu

  • Chocolate & Salted Caramel Cake
  •  Chocolate Cornflake Cake
  • Chocolate & Caramel Muffin made with Rolo©
  • Chocolate & Caramelised Biscuit Loaf cake
  • Vegan Rocky Road
  • Lemon Drizzle Loaf Cake
  • Carrot & Walnut Cake
  • Banana & Pecan Loaf Cake
  • Granola Slice
  • Heart Emoji Gingerbread biscuit
  • Iced Shortcake Biscuit

