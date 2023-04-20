All Sections
Costa Coffee honours King Charles’ coronation with new toastie offering - what’s in it

Costa Coffee has honoured King Charles with its new coronation-themed toastie.

By Amber Peake
Published 20th Apr 2023, 16:05 BST
In celebration of the King’s upcoming coronation, Costa Coffee has released a new menu item. The popular coffee shop will be offering a coronation-themed toastie in honour of the royal festivities.

Costa’s new grilled sandwich will showcase the familiar coronation chicken flavours, which was a signature dish upon the late Queen Elizabeth II’s crowning in 1953. The coffee chain’s coronation offering sees the classic creamy chicken sandwich filling transformed into a toastie as it features spiced bechamel sauce, mango chutney, apricots and sultanas in a cheese-topped bread.

The new coronation menu item comes after the chosen recipe for King Charles’ big day was revealed. On Monday, April 17, it was confirmed that a quiche would be the official food of the upcoming coronation.

Costa’s royal-themed toastie will be available in its stores nationwide. Customers can find their nearest spot using the store locator on the coffee chain’s website.

The limited edition coronation chicken toastie is available in stores from April 20 and will be on Costa’s toastie menu for over a month until May 31.

