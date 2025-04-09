Climate hazards including up to 120 mile per hour winds threatening Scottish women’s football

Climate change could pose a serious risk to more than a third of pitches where Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) teams play over the next 25 years, according to new climate modelling released by Green Football’s Great Save and Zurich Resilience Solutions.

Climate change is threatening the future of men’s and women’s football. However, women’s teams - especially those outside of the professional game – may suffer disproportionately from flooded and damaged pitches, due to often playing at grounds with less robust infrastructure and multiple men’s and women’s teams using them. With many of these pitches expected to face wind gusts of up to 120 miles per hour and 16-day heatwaves, the threat is increasingly acute.

The research, carried out using advanced climate modelling, examined the projected exposure of pitches used by women’s teams to high or very high levels of wind, heatwaves, drought, extreme rainfall and flooding over the next 25 years. These hazards can pose serious risks to players, staff, supporters and infrastructure, leading to game postponement or cancellation.

Clubs projected to be most impacted by climate change:

Aberdeen player Emma Ilijoski donates a shirt to the Salvation Army to keep kit in play for longer

Across the pitch locations where the SWPL play:

All clubs (100%) are projected to be exposed to high or very high wind, with the highest potential risk to Montrose, Spartans and Aberdeen. .

with the highest potential risk to Montrose, Spartans and Aberdeen. . A third of clubs (33%) are projected to be exposed to high or very high heatwaves , with the highest potential risk at Aberdeen, Queen’s Park and Rangers

, with the highest potential risk at Aberdeen, Queen’s Park and Rangers Aberdeen is projected to be exposed to high or very high drought.

The data also identified the pitch locations used by women’s teams expected to be most impacted by high or very high levels of all five climate hazards combined (wind gusts, heatwaves, drought, extreme rainfall and flooding):

Rank Club 1 Aberdeen 2 Rangers 3 Montrose 4 Queen's Park 5 Hibernian 6 Spartans 7 Dundee United 8 Hearts 9 Celtic 10 Motherwell

GFGS

Tessel Middag, midfielder for Rangers, says: "Football can be a positive force for social change. It has the power to inspire millions of people and that is what is needed now. We know that weather conditions are only going to get worse so it is important to take steps to protect the game however we can. This starts with action from football bodies and clubs, such as making sure they only partner with responsible companies. Fans can also do their part. Passing on kit, taking public transport to games, eating plant-based food, all of these actions together help make a difference. It is remarkable what can be achieved when we have a common goal."

Emma Ilijoski, defender for Aberdeen, says: When I started playing football, I never imagined that climate change would be at the top of the footballing agenda. Australia is usually associated with blistering heat posing danger to players and fans - but heatwaves are projected to impact many Scottish matches into the future too. Not to mention the risks of winds over 100 miles an hour, which are projected to hit all Scottish SWPL grounds. It’s been brilliant to see clubs and fans raising this issue as part of Green Football’s Great Save. Now it’s about keeping that momentum up, to make sure the next generation of girls have the same opportunities to play and support as we have had.”

The SWPL has already seen multiple matches called off this season due to dangerous playing and travel conditions linked to extreme weather, including Storms Éowyn and Babet.

The power of climate change mitigation and prevention:

Those pitches expected to be most at risk may not, of course, suffer the most climate-related damage, if clubs are monitoring their risk exposure and - if needed - have a response plan and appropriate protections in place.

However, given the increasing climate threat and accompanying commercial risks for clubs, it’s critical that footballing organisations put robust plans in place to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate the impact of climate change. For example, supporting fans to adopt climate-friendly habits, including saving kit from landfill or travelling greener; reducing waste and non-renewable energy use; or even exploring the benefits of using green roofs and walls to help combat climate change.

Daniel Keir, climate resilience specialist from Zurich Resilience Solutions, commented:“Football clubs are increasingly having to cope with unpredictable weather, but this research demonstrates just how much climate change may impact the game in the future. Clubs should consider taking proactive action now to minimise disruption and protect their stadiums, training facilities, people and fans. Taking action sooner rather than later may help prevent a big repair bill in the future.”

Sarah Jacobs, from Green Football’s Great Save, said: “This new research highlights the urgent need for football to turbo-charge its efforts to tackle climate change. Football has a huge opportunity to lead the charge, by shining a light on the issue, prioritising sustainability in business decisions and supporting millions of fans to make small but important changes in our everyday lives.”

Fiona McIntyre, Managing Director of the SWPL, said: ‘The impact of climate change continues to be felt across the globe. The recent findings from Green Football’s Great Save

and Zurich Climate Resilience highlight the disproportionate impact felt by women’s football, and illustrate the significant role football can play in confronting these challenges. The

SWPL prides itself on the connection we have with our local communities, and I am pleased that we could play a small part at the Sky Sports Cup Final on 22nd March by highlighting

the challenge before us and encouraging people to take action locally by donating selling or re-using sports kit.”

The research was undertaken as part of Green Football’s Great Save, the world’s biggest climate-football campaign, which brings together the football community - fans, players, clubs, leagues, grassroots teams and schools - to take action to tackle climate change and protect the future of the game.