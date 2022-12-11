As Christmas Day approaches, supermarkets like Aldi and Lidl have released Christmas deals to help the pennies go further this year.

As the UK gears up for Christmas, British supermarkets are in a price battle to offer the cheapest Christmas day veg. Aldi, Lidl and Sainsbury’s have all confirmed they are offering an essentials vegetables range for just 19p per item, but which veg choices are available will vary from store to store.

Ryan McDonnell, Chief Executive Officer at Lidl GB, said: “This year, like always, we want to help shoppers enjoy the highest quality products for the best value. We know everyone wants to enjoy a special Christmas meal together, which is why we’re offering a Christmas roast dinner for less than £2.75 per head.

"As we look ahead to next year, we remain committed to offering the best value to customers up and down the country."

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “At Aldi, we believe that access to fresh, high-quality food is a right, not a privilege – and Christmas dinner is no exception. Christmas is an expensive time for many families up and down the UK, but customers can rest assured that Aldi will always offer the very best value groceries.”

New research has also shown that the cost of food items for a Christmas dinner has increased three times faster than wages this year - meaning that low-cost veg is needed more than ever. Traditional fare such as turkey, pigs in blankets, carrots and roast potatoes have risen by an average of 18% over the past year - faster than the consumer price index at 11.1% - while wages have only gone up by 5.7%.

Meanwhile fresh and frozen veg is up nearly 12%, potatoes up by a fifth, and the cost of cranberry sauce and bread sauce has also increased by a third, according to the analysis by the Trades Union Congress (TUC).

Which Christmas food items will be in the 19p supermarket range

Lidl Christmas veg

From December 15 Lidl will reduce the price of its carrots (1kg), parsnips (500g) mini roasts (1.5kg), swede and Brussels sprouts (500g).

Sainsbury’s Christmas veg

Sainsbury’s shoppers will be able to get carrots (1kg), parsnips (500g), white potatoes (2.5kg), Brussels sprouts (500g), red and white cabbages and swede for 19p each.

Aldi Christmas veg

From December 18 to 24, Aldi will sell the following for 19p: carrots (1kg), white potatoes (2kg), parsnips (500g), red and white cabbages (each), Brussels sprouts (500g), and swede (each).