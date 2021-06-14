Christian Eriksen releases first public message since suffering a cardiac arrest during a Euro 2020 match

Christian Eriksen has provided an update on his condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark's opening Euro 2020 fixture against Finland

The Danish midfielder collapsed towards the end of the first half in Saturday's Group B fixture and required CPR before being taken to hospital for further examination.

As he was being treated on the pitch during the televised game, Eriksen's team-mates formed a wall around the Inter Milan star in efforts to protect his privacy.

The Danish Football Association later issued a statement confirming Eriksen was "awake" and "stable" following the shocking incident at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

What has Eriksen said?

In his first public message since being taken ill, Eriksen says he "feels better" in a short statement released through his representatives to the Italian media.

It read: "Thank you, I won't give up. I feel better now - but I want to understand what's happened. I want to say thank you all for what you did for me."

Doctors confirmed Eriksen was "gone" for a short period on the pitch but were able to revive the 29-year-old before he was transported to hospital to recover.

The match was brought to a premature halt by English referee Anthony Taylor who sent both sets of players back down the tunnel before resuming 90 minutes later.