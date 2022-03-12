Childproof your car… from messy kids!

You can childproof your car (photo: pexels)

Advice to make your car child mess-proof

Crisp wrappers, old socks, juice cartons and general mud strewn across the car are just some of the issues facing motorists with children.

Those at a loss for how to keep their beloved little ones at bay from ruining the interior of their car while they are inside, are being offered advice on how to childproof their motor and keep it looking as good as new.

The car rental experts from StressFreeCarRental.com have put together their top tips for keeping cars clean and children happy at the same time.

Among the tips offered are taking off muddy shoes, keeping on top of car cleaning and laying down protective mats in the back seats.

A spokesperson for StressFreeCarRental.com said: “Travelling with children can create some of the most wholesome and important memories, however it can also often lead to a very messy car.

“Our tips to tackle the mess are all very straightforward and quick for busy parents to do during and after any trip out.

"Things like encouraging kids to take muddy boots and shoes off before they get in the car, to avoiding greasy foods and fizzy drinks.

“The best tip we can offer is to keep on top of any mess. Clearing your car out after every trip will take a matter of minutes. Leave it a few weeks or months and you’ll be cleaning for ages.”

Here are StressFreeCarRental.com’s tips for keeping your car clean when travelling with children.

Keep food at bay

Keep food at bay when children are in the car (photo: adobe)

To avoid sticky patches, crumbs and unavoidable smells, food should be kept away from the car. Motorists who are struggling to keep food away from their little ones on a long trip should monitor the snack choices to those that can be easily cleaned up and create minimal crumbs. Greasy food should also be a no-go.

Remove shoes

Encourage children to remove their muddy shoes when getting in a car (photo: adobe)

Encouraging children to remove their muddy boots and shoes before getting into the car is a huge factor in determining how messy the car can get. Super organised motorists should keep spare bags or plastic sheeting in the boot to place the shoes in whilst in motion.

Rubber mats

Motorists are urged to put rubber mats in their cars to keep dirt at bay (photo: adobe)

Motorists who are missing car mats should purchase some inexpensive rubber mats that can be cut to size and placed on the floor. After each trip, simply knock the dirt off the mats and pop back into place.

Take a bin bag

Take a bin bag to collect rubbish in the car (photo: adobe)

In order to keep rubbish to a minimum, motorists should always have a bin bag on hand. Children should be encouraged to throw in any empty bottles, wrappers and food waste rather than chucking it on the floor.

Avoid fizzy drinks

Give children water instead of fizzy drinks for long car journeys (photo: adobe)

Spill a fizzy drink and the sticky marks are almost impossible to get out. Instead stick to water for the kids during long journeys - any spillages will quickly dry and shouldn’t leave any stains.

Balls in the boot

After kicking about balls in the park, motorists should throw the ball in the boot rather than in the back of the car. The same goes for tennis balls or any toys, a box placed in the boot of the car is best used to store all of the essential toys.

Sit on plastic bags

If the kids are about to get in the car soaking wet, sit them on some plastic bags. This will keep the seats dry and put an end to the damp smell that comes with transporting children who have become soggy from the weather outside.

Empty the car

After every journey, empty the car of toys, food and any rubbish. Keep on top of it and it’ll never become an issue again!