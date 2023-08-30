Flights were just £24, car hire was £26 and the pair took a ‘fit to fly’ picnic.

A woman and her friend flew to Northern Ireland for a day trip - and it cost less than the price of a train ticket to London. Rebecca Kellett, 37, surprised her pal Lauren Priest, 31, with the overseas trip, which included a “fit to fly” picnic and a visit to the filming locations of Game of Thrones .

The pair made the decision to stop buying each other gifts for their birthdays and plan day trips instead. Rebecca, who’s the managing director of her own company, secured flights for £24 each and hired a car for £26.

She also spent £18 on parking, £15 for the picnic and £16 for fuel. In total, the trip cost £123 for the pair.

According to TrainPal , on August 29, the average price for a train ticket from Manchester to London is around £82 per person. Rebecca and Lauren flew from Manchester into Belfast at 8:45am and picked up their hire car at 10am.

A video shows the pair galivanting around the world-famous Giant’s Causeway and the Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge on the northern and eastern coast of the country. After seeing the sights they sat down for a picnic and caught a flight back home at 9pm.

Rebecca, from Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, said: “Me and Lauren always find days out for each other instead of gifts for birthdays so this was her birthday day out. We did a tour of the filming locations of ‘Games of Thrones’.

“We hired a car for one day and booked flights using Skyscanner. The flights were £24 each and car hire was £26 for the day and we took a ‘fit to fly’ picnic.”