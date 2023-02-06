ChatGPT is the most recent artificial intelligence technology from OpenAI that can assist with essay writing and even music composition.

ChatGPT , a new chat box from OpenAI’ s artificial intelligence lab, has sparked quite a social media craze in recent days when it was shown to be incredibly powerful in every area - from being a search engine to producing a complete page of a book. But what exactly is it and how do you use it?

According to a popular tech website, Gizmodo , ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence programme that enables users to generate unique text. You may ask questions, offer creative cues, and use it to develop a wide range of content, including poetry, songs, essays, short tales and even an eulogy.

Launched in November of last year, ChatGPT was created by OpenAI, an organisation that is dedicated to the research and development of artificial intelligence. OpenAI, which was partially founded by Elon Musk, is run by CEO Sam Altman, who is also a founder of the organisation.

How to use ChatGPT

ChatGPT is pretty straightforward to use as it is a web-based application. All you need to do is to create an OpenAI account , which requires you to register with an email address and a phone number. After that, you will be able to use thisand its other tools like DALL E 2 , an AI art tool that creates photorealistic illustrations based on text prompts.

Like a normal chatbot, ChatGPT includes a text field where you can type in questions or commands. For example, you can ask any question you’d like, from as simple as ‘do ghosts exist?’ to something completely random, for example, ‘write me a research level essay on the correlation between medical negligence and an earthquake’. It is completely up to your creativity.

But those wanting to try out the software may have to wait a little longer as it has been inaccessible since Monday (February 6) due to the large influx of users to the site.

Are ChatGPT’s answers always correct?

Not quite. While it can be helpful for academic writing and producing a job cover letter, the platform is known for making things up. If you plan to use ChatGPT to publish an article or an essay, you should double-check what it says.

Do you need to pay for ChatGPT?

It is currently free to use but it may not stay that way for long. It was recently reported that OpenAI was considering ways to monetise the platform. According to Gizmodo , one of the proposals allegedly involves a $42 per month ‘Pro’ version or a professional plan for companies and other organisations.

Why is ChatGPT controversial?

A number of concerns have been raised since the launch of ChatGPT , including the prospect of killing academic essay writing and also making human writers obsolete. Not only that, it could also generate factually inaccurate news articles.

