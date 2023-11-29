Some of the incredible astrological sights will be able to be viewed with the naked eye.

The night sky is beautiful, and we can view some amazing astrological sights just by looking up at the sky.

However, it can be difficult to know what to look out for, and when to do so.

To ensure you can make the most out of stargazing, we have compiled a full calendar of celestial events to look out for in 2024 - according to the Matador Network.

January

January 3-4: Quadrantids Meteor Shower

January 11: New moon

January 12: Mercury at greatest western elongation

January 25: Full moon

February

February 9: New moon

February 24: Full moon

March

March 10: New moon

March 20: March Equinox

March 24: Mercury at greatest eastern elongation

March 25: Full moon

March 25: Penumbral lunar eclipse

April

April 8: New moon

April 8: Total solar eclipse

April 22-23: Lyrids Meteor Shower

April 23: Full moon

May

May 6-7: Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower

May 8: New moon

May 8: Mercury at greatest western elongation

June

June 6: New moon

June 20: Summer Solstice

June 22: Strawberry moon

July

July 5: New moon

July 21: Buck Moon

July 22: Mercury at greatest eastern elongation

July 28-29: Delta Aquarids Meteor Shower

August

August 4: New moon

August 12-13: Perseid Meteor Shower

August 19: Sturgeon Moon

September

September 3: New moon

September 5: Mercury at greatest western elongation

September 8: Saturn at opposition

September 18: Supermoon

September 18: Partial lunar eclipse

September 20: Neptune at opposition

September 22: September Equinox

October

October 2: New moon

October 7: Draconids Meteor Shower

October 17: Full moon and supermoon

October 21-22: Orionids Meteor Shower

November 1: New moon

November 4-5: Taurids Meteor Shower