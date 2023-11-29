Full calendar of celestial events to look out for in 2024 - including meteor showers, solar eclipses and more
Some of the incredible astrological sights will be able to be viewed with the naked eye.
The night sky is beautiful, and we can view some amazing astrological sights just by looking up at the sky.
However, it can be difficult to know what to look out for, and when to do so.
To ensure you can make the most out of stargazing, we have compiled a full calendar of celestial events to look out for in 2024 - according to the Matador Network.
January
January 3-4: Quadrantids Meteor Shower
January 11: New moon
January 12: Mercury at greatest western elongation
January 25: Full moon
February
February 9: New moon
February 24: Full moon
March
March 10: New moon
March 20: March Equinox
March 24: Mercury at greatest eastern elongation
March 25: Full moon
March 25: Penumbral lunar eclipse
April
April 8: New moon
April 8: Total solar eclipse
April 22-23: Lyrids Meteor Shower
April 23: Full moon
May
May 6-7: Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower
May 8: New moon
May 8: Mercury at greatest western elongation
June
June 6: New moon
June 20: Summer Solstice
June 22: Strawberry moon
July
July 5: New moon
July 21: Buck Moon
July 22: Mercury at greatest eastern elongation
July 28-29: Delta Aquarids Meteor Shower
August
August 4: New moon
August 12-13: Perseid Meteor Shower
August 19: Sturgeon Moon
September
September 3: New moon
September 5: Mercury at greatest western elongation
September 8: Saturn at opposition
September 18: Supermoon
September 18: Partial lunar eclipse
September 20: Neptune at opposition
September 22: September Equinox
October
October 2: New moon
October 7: Draconids Meteor Shower
October 17: Full moon and supermoon
October 21-22: Orionids Meteor Shower
November 1: New moon
November 4-5: Taurids Meteor Shower
December 30: New moon
