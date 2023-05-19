All Sections
Shocking CCTV footage shows the moment a man’s phone burst into flames in his pocket - and still worked after the shocking incident.

By Sam Johnson
Published 19th May 2023, 14:43 BST
A 70-year-old man was minding his own business when his phone exploded in his shirt pocket. Video footage of the incident which took place in southern India’s Kerala on May 18, shows the moment he jumped up as his shirt caught fire.

The man, who was enjoying a cup of tea at the time, scrambles to remove the flaming phone from his pocket. Luckily he throws the phone to the floor and escapes.

A later clip shows that remarkably, the phone still works - despite bursting into flames moments earlier.

CCTV footage shows the moment a man’s phone bursts into flames in his pocket

Local reports state the man was lucky as he did not sustain any injuries , and the fire was due to the phone battery bursting.

