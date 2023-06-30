All Sections
Tom Hardy bedtime stories: Actor returns to CBeebies with Zog & the Flying Doctors celebrating 75 years of NHS

Watch out mums... Tom Hardy is back for another round of CBeebies Bedtime Stories

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:50 BST
 Comment

Tom Hardy has confirmed he will once again be lending his voice to CBeebies for its much-loved Bedtime Stories programme. The episode will celebrate 75 years of the NHS and there’s not long to wait.

The heartthrob actor - who has appeared in blockbuster films including The Dark Knight Rises, Dunkirk and Venom - is set to return to the channel next month. His previous episodes are some of the most popular in the series, receiving a mind-boggling two million streams combined.

The first episode will see Hardy read Zog and the Flying Doctors by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. The book tells the heartwarming account of Princess Pearl, Sir Gadabout and their trusty ‘air ambulance’ Zog the dragon.

Zog and the Flying Doctors is one of six new stories Tom has recorded for CBeebies. The award-winning actor recorded his latest contribution in his garden alongside his fur-baby, French bulldog, Blue.

The episode will arrive on BBC iPlayer after it airs on July 5. In the meantime, you can listen back to a host of other celebrities telling their own stories including Chris Hemsworth, Ed Sheeran and Ryan Reynolds.

