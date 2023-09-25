Family pay tribute to woman shot dead - as man faces murder charge

Carrie Slater's family say she was 'loved by all of us' - she has died after being shot and a man has been charged with murder

Carrie Slater, 37, was found with serious injuries on Thursday in Kings Road, Long Clawson, near Melton Mowbray in Leicestershire, and died in hospital on Saturday evening, Leicestershire Police said.

Richard Basson, of the same address, was arrested and has now been charged with murder, possessing a prohibited weapon of a length less than 30/60cm and possessing ammunition without a certificate.

The 44-year-old will appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

A post-mortem examination found that Ms Slater had died from a gunshot wound.

In a statement released on Sunday, her family said: “Carrie was loved by all of us. She was a daughter and beloved sister to her siblings.

“We’re still coming to terms with what happened. It’s difficult to put into words how we’re feeling but nothing we say is going to bring her back.

“She grew up in Grantham and we know there are people there who will be devastated to learn that she’s no longer with us. We’re supporting one another as we grieve and ask for privacy at this time.”