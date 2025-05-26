Car hire warning issued to Scots travelling to France, Spain and Italy this summer

Scots travelling abroad and renting cars in the coming weeks and months have been issued with a warning, new advice can reveal.

Whether it’s ensuring you have the right card details, or having an action plan in the event of a nationwide power cut, a selection of key tips from a car hire expert have been issued to keep you safe on four wheels abroad.

Cherie Carter, Director at Indigo Car Hire, issued the following words of wisdom to Scottish residents hiring a car abroad over the holidays:

“My first bit of advice is to check that your license hasn’t expired. It’s surprisingly common to see drivers with out of date licenses. If you think about how rarely you use your license.

“Just like passports, they will expire after 10 years. To avoid any mishaps before you even pick the car up, make sure that everything is in order with the DVLA.

“Next up, one of the main questions I’m often asked is about credit cards. Generally, they are required as a form of security deposit, but that isn’t always the case.

“Depending on the location and type of debit card, it is sometimes possible to go down this route. Do your research and look for pages where you can hire with a debit card.

“If you’ve endured a long flight, or don’t feel comfortable leaving a busy city centre airport, you can also look for options where the hire car is delivered to your door.

“This is particularly useful for night flights, leaving airports that are tricky to navigate, and for general convenience.

“Given recent events in Spain and Portugal, it’s also a good tip to opt for full to fuel policies where possible. They’re usually the most cost-effective and transparent; just make sure the tank is full when you hand the car back in.

“In most of Europe, it’s also mandatory to carry a warning triangle in your vehicle. This is to alert other drivers that there is a potential hazard approaching, for example, if you happen to break down or need to change a tyre. In the likes of France, Italy and Spain, it’s also mandatory to carry a high-vis jacket in your car.

