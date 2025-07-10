Burger King announces the Double Royale in new summer menu refresh

This summer, Burger King® UK is turning up the heat with delicious new additions to their menu that are set to send fans into overdrive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Get ready to double up…introducing the all-new Double Chicken Royale AND Double Chicken Melts. Stacked high with flavour, these mouthwatering menu delights are here to fuel summer cravings with double the chicken and double the delicious taste… perfect for those looking for a truly satisfying summer indulgence.

This comes in addition to the all-new and limited-edition Monster Lando Norris Zero® Sugar drink, available EXCLUSIVELY at Burger King® UK. With its Melon Yuzu flavour that offers a combination of the sweet, refreshing taste of melon and the bright, citrusy flavour of Yuzu – the drink is the perfect summer refresher in the warm months ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the main event? To celebrate the launch of the new drink, Burger King® UK has teamed up with Monster to launch the McLaren F1 Team x Monster Energy Competition. This year's race promises to be unforgettable and now fans have the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Abu Dhabi to go behind the scenes with the McLaren F1 team.

Burger King® UK

To enter, simply:

Register via the BK® App

Purchase the BK Monster® Bundle with any Monster drink

Boost your chances with multiple entries by multiple purchases

The competition runs from 7th to 20th July – don’t miss the chance to make this summer legendary.