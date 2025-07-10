Burger King announces the Double Royale in new summer menu refresh
Get ready to double up…introducing the all-new Double Chicken Royale AND Double Chicken Melts. Stacked high with flavour, these mouthwatering menu delights are here to fuel summer cravings with double the chicken and double the delicious taste… perfect for those looking for a truly satisfying summer indulgence.
This comes in addition to the all-new and limited-edition Monster Lando Norris Zero® Sugar drink, available EXCLUSIVELY at Burger King® UK. With its Melon Yuzu flavour that offers a combination of the sweet, refreshing taste of melon and the bright, citrusy flavour of Yuzu – the drink is the perfect summer refresher in the warm months ahead.
And the main event? To celebrate the launch of the new drink, Burger King® UK has teamed up with Monster to launch the McLaren F1 Team x Monster Energy Competition. This year's race promises to be unforgettable and now fans have the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Abu Dhabi to go behind the scenes with the McLaren F1 team.
To enter, simply:
Register via the BK® App
Purchase the BK Monster® Bundle with any Monster drink
Boost your chances with multiple entries by multiple purchases
The competition runs from 7th to 20th July – don’t miss the chance to make this summer legendary.
For full T&Cs and to enter, visit burgerking.co.uk or download the Burger King® App today.