Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveiled a number of plans during his Spring Budget 2023 announcement from the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has delivered his first Spring Budget in a statement in the House of Commons. With the iconic red briefcase in tow, he outlined the nation’s finances including tax, rates and what the government intends to spend.

Big decisions have been made on health, schools and a number of other public services. This includes the extension of the Energy Price Guarantee, which puts a £2,500 cap on energy bill spending until June to help “bridge the gap and ease pressure on families”.

It comes at a vital time in UK politics as struggling households fend off a financially crippling cost of living crisis that has seen energy bills skyrocket and inflation reach a 40-year high. Strike action is rife as workers seek the further support they so desperately need.

Other announcements include freezing not just fuel duty for UK motorists but also on duty for draft products at pubs. The Chancellor also revealed the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecast that inflation will come down from 10.7% last year to 2.9% by the end of the year.

Not all of the announcements will have an effect across the UK because devolution exists in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland..

If the UK government awards a sum of money that only affects England, according to the Barnett formula the other nations will receive an equivalent amount to spend as they choose.

But what are the major announcements from the budget and who does it affect? Here is everything you must know

Spring Budget 2023 key announcements

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt addressed the House of Commons with his Spring Budget 2023 on Wednesday - Credit: Getty Images