B&Q and Asda went into partnership in 2020 as a result of consumer habits during the pandemic. Here’s a full list of affected branches

Hardware store B&Q has announced it will close eight of its Asda stores in the coming weeks. The decision to close the sites will impact around 57 of its staff and closures will begin from March 11.

Asda and B&Q went into partnership back in 2020 in response to changes in shoppers’ behaviours during the Coronaviruspandemic, where consumers looked to tie multiple shops into a solitary trip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

B&Q are one of the leading hardware stores and currently boast 309 stores scattered across the UK. England plays host to the majority of B&Q stores, with 257, or 83 percent located within England.

The 57 staff impacted will be offered alternate roles at nearby stores, so no jobs will be lost as a result of the closures. B&Q said the decision was made after an "intensive review" of the test format.

DIY chains strategy director Chris Bargate said: “Our ‘test and learn’ approach is an important part of building our strategy, and our aim to create consistent, small store format blueprints that can be scaled further across the UK.

“We’re continually listening to our customers and colleagues to take learnings to evolve the shopping experience in these smaller stores. We value the contribution and the commitment from our colleagues at the concession stores.”

Where are the B&Q closures in the UK?

Drakehouse Retail Park, Sheffield