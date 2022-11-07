Greater Manchester Police have opened an investigation after a body was discovered in the River Mersey near Stockport.

A man’s body has been found in the River Mersey near Stockport. The discovery came after a huge search operation was launched by Greater Manchester Police (GMP) on Sunday (November 6) following reports of an individual in a river.

Emergency services attended the scene at Knightsbridge in the town centre at 11.15am with police, firefighters and underwater search teams present. A male, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Greater Manchester Police have opened a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death. Officers remain at the scene this morning to conduct further enquiries into the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “At around 11.15am this morning (November 6), GMP officers received a report of concern for the welfare of a man in the River Mersey in Stockport. Emergency services and specialist officers attended and a man was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers will remain at the scene to conduct further enquiries and determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) added: “Just after 12pm on Sunday, fire crews were called to an incident off Knightsbridge in Stockport. Fire engines from Whitehill and Stalybridge, as well as the technical rescue unit from Leigh and the water incident unit from Eccles, are in attendance.