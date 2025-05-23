BMW 1 Series and Skoda Koqiaq the most in-demand cars in Aberdeen right now

New data reveals a strong demand for German marques car brands among dealers in Aberdeen, with BMW, Audi and Volkswagen topping the list of most offered makes in the region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carwow, the online car-changing marketplace, has analysed its platform data from its Sell My Car service - where drivers can list their cars for sale for local dealers to bid on.

The data shows that BMW remains a favourite make in Aberdeen, with the BMW 1 Series topping the list of the most frequently offered models by sellers. TheSkoda Kodiaq and Range Rover Evoque models are also performing strongly, reflecting the city’s unique mix of urban driving needs and rural capabilities — not to mention a preference for cars that balance comfort, capability, and strong resale value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The used car models getting the most offers from dealers in Aberdeen:

BMW 1 Series , petrol, grey

, petrol, grey Skoda Kodiaq , diesel, grey

, diesel, grey Vauxhall Corsa , petrol, white

, petrol, white Range Rover Evoque , diesel, black

, diesel, black Ford Fiesta, petrol, blue

Grey is the most popular car colour in Aberdeen — not just due to aesthetics, but because it’s what dealers are actively looking for. In fact, a quarter (25%) of cars in Aberdeen receiving offers were grey, which is 4% higher than the UK average. The region’s preference towards neutral, modern shades gives sellers in the city an added advantage when listing cars that match this buyer demand.

Iain Reid , Head of Editorial at Carwow, said:

“From premium German brands to colour trends that align with dealer demand, Aberdeen drivers are listing the kinds of cars that sell well. Whether it’s a BMW 1 Series or a Skoda Kodiaq, sellers in the Granite City are perfectly positioned to attract strong offers from across the UK.”

More than three million drivers used Carwow to value their cars last year, with many securing sales for around £1,000 more than they would through part exchange. With the demand for Aberdeen’s most listed makes and models showing no sign of slowing down, now is the ideal time for local drivers to take advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carwow offers a straightforward way for private sellers to connect with more than 5,500 professional car dealers. Vehicles are listed in daily online auctions, and sellers can choose which offers to accept, providing greater visibility and the opportunity to receive multiple bids.

Thinking of selling your car in Aberdeen?