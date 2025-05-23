BMW 1 Series and Skoda Koqiaq the most in-demand cars in Aberdeen right now
Carwow, the online car-changing marketplace, has analysed its platform data from its Sell My Car service - where drivers can list their cars for sale for local dealers to bid on.
The data shows that BMW remains a favourite make in Aberdeen, with the BMW 1 Series topping the list of the most frequently offered models by sellers. TheSkoda Kodiaq and Range Rover Evoque models are also performing strongly, reflecting the city’s unique mix of urban driving needs and rural capabilities — not to mention a preference for cars that balance comfort, capability, and strong resale value.
The used car models getting the most offers from dealers in Aberdeen:
- BMW 1 Series, petrol, grey
- Skoda Kodiaq, diesel, grey
- Vauxhall Corsa, petrol, white
- Range Rover Evoque, diesel, black
- Ford Fiesta, petrol, blue
Grey is the most popular car colour in Aberdeen — not just due to aesthetics, but because it’s what dealers are actively looking for. In fact, a quarter (25%) of cars in Aberdeen receiving offers were grey, which is 4% higher than the UK average. The region’s preference towards neutral, modern shades gives sellers in the city an added advantage when listing cars that match this buyer demand.
Iain Reid , Head of Editorial at Carwow, said:
“From premium German brands to colour trends that align with dealer demand, Aberdeen drivers are listing the kinds of cars that sell well. Whether it’s a BMW 1 Series or a Skoda Kodiaq, sellers in the Granite City are perfectly positioned to attract strong offers from across the UK.”
More than three million drivers used Carwow to value their cars last year, with many securing sales for around £1,000 more than they would through part exchange. With the demand for Aberdeen’s most listed makes and models showing no sign of slowing down, now is the ideal time for local drivers to take advantage.
Carwow offers a straightforward way for private sellers to connect with more than 5,500 professional car dealers. Vehicles are listed in daily online auctions, and sellers can choose which offers to accept, providing greater visibility and the opportunity to receive multiple bids.
