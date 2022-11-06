As Black Friday approaches, emergency services, care and frontline workers are being reminded they can make big savings on their Christmas shopping through the Blue Light Card scheme.

Emergency services, care and frontline workers are being reminded they can make big savings on their Christmas shopping - as Black Friday approaches. A range of discounts have been revealed for holders of a Blue Light Card - a discount service for key workers - as the shopping event approaches, on November 25.

The likes of The Body Shop, New Look and Samsung are among those set to offer exclusive discounts for those working to keep us ‘safe, healthy and supported’. Early access offers will also be available for members from early November, with Blue Light Card holders encouraged to log into their accounts on Black Friday itself to see the full range of increased discounts on offer.

Other big-name brands taking part are set to include Ray-Ban, boohoo, JD Sports, Tessuti, Nike, Buyagift, Lovehoney, Virgin Experience Days, Shark, Hotpoint, Lenovo, Beats, Virgin Media, O2, LOOKFANTASTIC, MyProtein and more. Tom Dalby, CEO of Blue Light Card, said: “The Blue Light community has once again worked so hard this year, tirelessly caring for those in need and protecting us all as we go about our everyday lives.

“We’re delighted to be able to say a big thank you by providing the millions of people working in the emergency services, NHS, social care sector and armed forces with these exclusive Black Friday deals. Many of the Blue Light community work long shifts throughout the festive season, which can make Christmas shopping difficult.

“So, we hope our Black Friday discounts offer a helping hand by giving you time to plan, and buy a few gifts early. I’d encourage anyone eligible that’s not yet a member to apply for a card early to ensure they don’t miss out on these fantastic discounts.”

Who is eligible for a Blue Light Card?

Blue Light Cards are available to those who work in the emergency services, NHS, social care sector and armed forces. Members are offered discounts online and in-store with a range of retailers.

How do I get a Blue Light Card?

If you are an employed and paid staff member of the following services and can provide a form of ID from the list below showing name, employer, job role and date (within the last three months), you qualify for the discount service. Here are all the professions, including accepted ID, eligible for a Blue Light Card:

NHS - ID Required: ID card or Payslip.

Police Service - ID Required: Payslip.

Ambulance Service - ID Required: ID card or Payslip.

Fire Service - ID Required: ID card or Payslip.

HM Prison Service/HMPPS - ID Required: ID card or Payslip.

NHS Dental Practice - ID Required: Payslip.

HM Armed Forces - ID Required: Payslip.

MoD Civil Servant - ID Required: Payslip.

MoD Fire Service - ID Required: Payslip.

MoD Police - ID Required: Payslip.

Highway Traffic Officers - ID Required: ID card or Payslip.

Home Office - Border Force - ID Required: Payslip.

Home Office - Immigration Enforcement - ID Required: Payslip.

Home Office - UK Visas and Immigration - ID Required: Payslip.

Social Care - Care Company Workforce - Company must be on either the CQC, RQIA, Care Inspectorate Scotland or Care Inspectorate Wales to be eligible.ID Required: ID card or Payslip.

Social Care - Social Worker - ID Required: ID card, Payslip or SWE/SCW/SSSC/NISCC number.

Social Care - Care Home - ID Required: ID card or Payslip.

Social Care - Residential Care - ID Required: ID card or Payslip.

Social Care - Council (Working in Care Sector) - ID Required: ID card or Payslip (if these do not state job role, please include a contract alongside).

Social Care - Foster Carer - ID Required: ID card.

Pharmacy Workers - ID Required: ID card or Payslip.

