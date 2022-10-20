Find out how a disease from over 700 years ago may have an affect on our bodies today.

The Black Death, also known as the Bubonic Plague, may continue to affect our bodies in the present day, new research suggests. Scientists have found that people with certain genetic differences had a higher resistance to the Bubonic Plague but those same differences may negatively affect health in the present time.

The immunity gene in question, ERAP2, helped those who had it survive the Black Death by a rate of around 40%. However, it may present vulnerabilities to other ailments, such as Crohn’s Disease.

Researchers have been able to to analyse this information by extracting DNA from people who died from the Black Death and those who survived it. The bodies in question date back from 500 to 700 years ago.