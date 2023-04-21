The BBC has issued a new statement regarding the future of popular show Top Gear. It comes as filming on season 34 of the motoring show was halted due to a serious crash last year involving Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff.

Following the incident, the corporation announced "it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34 of Top Gear at this time" following an internal investigation into the accident.

Speaking at a Broadcasting Press Guild event, chief content officer of the BBC Charlotte Moore was asked whether Top Gear would be returning, to which she responded: "My priority at the moment is supporting Freddie through his recovery so I think it would be really inappropriate for us to resume filming now.

"I think when we get to the point where he feels ready… and we’ll get to thinking about getting him back. I think we’ve got to talk about what Freddie wants to do. When someone’s in recovery, I don’t think we would push that… I think that would be really inappropriate, I wouldn’t be happy. I think you’ve got to be really human about this and do the right thing."

The first episode of the new format of Top Gear premiered on October 20, 2022. Since its inception over 20 years ago, the show has had 13 presenters, including Matt LeBlanc, Jeremy Clarkson and more.

Freddie Flintoff has presented Top Gear with Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris since 2019