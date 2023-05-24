Asda is to close some stores this summer after bosses admit they were ‘running at a loss’

Asda is set to close some of its stores by the end of the summer, it has been announced. The retail giant will shut two of its Asda Living stores which sells homeware, clothing, furniture and electronic goods, The Grocer reports.

The closures come as bosses admitted they had been “running at a loss for a number of years”. And earlier this year the supermarket chain launched a consultation on the future of the Wrexham store.

A spokesperson told the Mirror: “Despite the best efforts of our hard-working colleagues, our Asda Living store in Wrexham has been running at a loss for a number of years so unfortunately following a period of consultation we have decided to close the store.

“We recognise this will be a difficult time for colleagues at the store and we are in discussions with all of them to support them through this process, we will do all we can to find alternative roles in other local stores.”

The chain’s Wrexham site will be the first to close on July 31. The Asda store has around 20 members of staff and Asda said it would be doing ‘all it can’ to find alternative roles for them in other local stores. A second Asda Living store is also set to close in Eastgate Retail Park this summer but an exact date has not yet been confirmed.

At present Asda has 33 Asda Living stores across the UK after launching them more than 20 years ago. But despite the closures, Asda plans to launch 300 new smaller convenience stores called ‘Asda Express.’

The supermarket plans to open most of the Express stores by the end of 2026, with the most recent opening on its first-ever forecourt.

Speaking of the new forecourt site, an Asda spokesperson said: “This is a refresh of one of our owned Asda forecourts and it’s been brought in line with our Asda Express brand as it is a site that, given the residential location, has been identified as having the potential to serve customer’s convenience needs.

“We know the Asda Express brand resonates with consumers, so bringing this proposition to our forecourts is an exciting test and learn activity for us.”

The news of the closures comes after the GMB Union claimed Asda workers in some stores face a ‘fire or rehire’ situation as they face a pay cut earlier this month.

