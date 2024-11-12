Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration comes to Scottish cinemas, November 16 and 17

Journey to the Teatro del Silenzio (Theater of Silence) in Lajatico, a breathtaking natural amphitheater in Tuscany, as Andrea Bocelli returns to his hometown to mark his 30th anniversary with a three-day concert event attended by more than 30,000 guests from around the world.

The homecoming not only honors Bocelli’s illustrious career, but it holds profound significance for him - Teatro del Silenzio is the very place where his love of music first began and where he holds annual concerts paying homage to his Italian roots.

The once-in-a-lifetime concert showcases Bocelli’s beloved and genre-spanning repertoire, alongside captivating duets with an unprecedented cast of global superstars, including Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain, Jon Batiste, Brian May, Sofia Vergara, David Foster & Katharine McPhee, Matteo Bocelli, Sofia Carson, Lauren Daigle, Eros Ramazzotti, and more, as well as special appearances by Kim & Khloe Kardashian. With extraordinary staging, production and visuals, set against a landscape of unparalleled beauty amongst the Tuscan hills, Andrea Bocelli’s sensational career comes to life in a truly unforgettable experience.

Scottish venues and dates:

Andrea Bocelli and Shania Twain

Lonsdale Annan 16/17 November

The Birks Cinema, Aberfeldy 16/17 November

Perth Playhouse 16/17 November

Ellon 17 November

Andrea Bocelli and Ed Sheeran

Montrose Playhouse 17 November

Fraser Centre, Tranent 16 November

The Cinema at No 30, Huntly 17 November

Mareel Shetland 19, 21 December

Thurso Merlin 16 November

Showcase Cinema du Lux Glasgow 16/17 November

Showcase Cinema du Lux Paisley 16/17 November

Cineworld Aberdeen Union Square 16/17 November

Cineworld Dundee 16/17 November

Cineworld Edinburgh 16/17 November

Cineworld Falkirk 16/17 November

Cineworld Glasgow Renfew St 16/17 November

Cineworld Glasgow Silverburn 16/17 November

Vue Edinburgh Ocean Terminal 16/17 November

Vue Edinburgh Omni 16/17 November

Vue Glasgow Fort 16/17 November

Vue Glasgow St Enoch 16/17 November

Vue Hamilton 16/17 November

Vue Inverness 16/17 November

Vue Livingston 16/17 November

Vue Stirling 16/17 November

Odeon Braehead 16/17 November

Odeon Dunfermline 16/17 November

Odeon East Kilbride 16/17 November

Odeon Edinburgh Fort Kinnaid 16/17 November

Odeon Kilmarnock 16/17 November

Odeon Luxe Edinburgh West 16/17 November

Odeon Luxe Dundee 16/17 November