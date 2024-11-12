Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration comes to Scottish cinemas, November 16 and 17
The homecoming not only honors Bocelli’s illustrious career, but it holds profound significance for him - Teatro del Silenzio is the very place where his love of music first began and where he holds annual concerts paying homage to his Italian roots.
The once-in-a-lifetime concert showcases Bocelli’s beloved and genre-spanning repertoire, alongside captivating duets with an unprecedented cast of global superstars, including Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain, Jon Batiste, Brian May, Sofia Vergara, David Foster & Katharine McPhee, Matteo Bocelli, Sofia Carson, Lauren Daigle, Eros Ramazzotti, and more, as well as special appearances by Kim & Khloe Kardashian. With extraordinary staging, production and visuals, set against a landscape of unparalleled beauty amongst the Tuscan hills, Andrea Bocelli’s sensational career comes to life in a truly unforgettable experience.
Scottish venues and dates:
Lonsdale Annan 16/17 November
The Birks Cinema, Aberfeldy 16/17 November
Perth Playhouse 16/17 November
Ellon 17 November
Montrose Playhouse 17 November
Fraser Centre, Tranent 16 November
The Cinema at No 30, Huntly 17 November
Mareel Shetland 19, 21 December
Thurso Merlin 16 November
Showcase Cinema du Lux Glasgow 16/17 November
Showcase Cinema du Lux Paisley 16/17 November
Cineworld Aberdeen Union Square 16/17 November
Cineworld Dundee 16/17 November
Cineworld Edinburgh 16/17 November
Cineworld Falkirk 16/17 November
Cineworld Glasgow Renfew St 16/17 November
Cineworld Glasgow Silverburn 16/17 November
Vue Edinburgh Ocean Terminal 16/17 November
Vue Edinburgh Omni 16/17 November
Vue Glasgow Fort 16/17 November
Vue Glasgow St Enoch 16/17 November
Vue Hamilton 16/17 November
Vue Inverness 16/17 November
Vue Livingston 16/17 November
Vue Stirling 16/17 November
Odeon Braehead 16/17 November
Odeon Dunfermline 16/17 November
Odeon East Kilbride 16/17 November
Odeon Edinburgh Fort Kinnaid 16/17 November
Odeon Kilmarnock 16/17 November
Odeon Luxe Edinburgh West 16/17 November
Odeon Luxe Dundee 16/17 November
Arc Peterhead 1 December