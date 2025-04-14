Almost half of Brits admit they would swap traditional Easter Eggs for a chocolate bar to get more value for money

Almost half (49%)** of chocolate-loving Brits would ditch a traditional Easter Egg and replace it with a bar if it meant they get more weight in chocolate, a recent study has found.

The cost of Easter eggs has risen over the last few years, and it seems that Brits may be tired of paying the price. A recent survey from MyVoucherCodes has revealed that getting more chocolate is far more egg-citing!

The research found that regionally, a chocolate bar instead of an Easter egg is the preference for those living in Northern Ireland, with 61% admitting they’d prefer a slab of chocolate. Londoners are next in line, with 54% opting for a bar instead of an egg.

How much can you save by swapping eggs for bars?

Multiple chocolate bars are piled on top of one another against a black background.

According to the research, the nation's current favourite egg of choice is the Cadbury Mini Egg. The mini eggs special chocolate easter egg with 2 x 38g bags of mini eggs included weighs 309g in total and costs a whopping £9.35.

However, three Cadbury Mini Egg bars weigh 330g and cost just £7.17, a saving of £2.18. Those who love Mini Egg bags can also get more for their money if they shop solely for the packets of eggs. 4 x 80g bags are £7.40, so you’d be saving £1.95.

MyVoucherCodes shopping expert, Sarah-Jane Outten, said, “The research shows that people are willing to make a compromise when it comes to saving money on treats. Shoppers are becoming more savvy and are finding ways to get more for their money” With this in mind, Sarah-Jane shared other ways people can save money this Easter.