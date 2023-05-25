Aldi has cut the price of one of its top selling drinks ahead of the May bank holiday

Aldi has slashed the price of its best-selling prosecco for under five pounds ahead of the bank holiday weekend. Until May 29, shoppers can pick up a bottle of the Costellore Prosecco Spumante for just £4.99 - instead of the usual £6.25.

The drink has recently been recognised by Money Saving Expert’s taste test panel for its ‘lightly balanced’ and ‘more-ish’ qualities. It has been described as having a ‘light, soft and fruity with peach, apple, pear and lemon zest flavours’ making it the ideal companion to appetisers and light bites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the bank holiday reductions make Aldi the cheapest supermarket to pick up a bottle of bubbles for Bank Holiday celebrations. Meanwhile, for those wanting to go alcohol-free for bank holiday celebrations, Aldi has extended its Low and No offering to feature a new Zerozecco Rosé for just £2.75 (75cl).

Aldi has made a major change to checkouts in a number of UK stores