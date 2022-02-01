Aldi reveals Valentine’s Day menus for two from £10 including heart-shaped three-course meal

Aldi has revealed its Valentine’s Day meals for two, including a three-course meal with wine for less than £10.

There are four set menus to choose from which will be available from 9 February.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You also don’t have to stick to the set menus, you can mix and match the dishes if you prefer.

What are the four Valentine’s set menus?

Aldi is offering a special heart-shaped three-course meal for just £5.17 or £9.16 with wine.

It features mini garlic pizza breads, lobster pasta and pancakes - and a bottle of prosecco.

Meat-eaters can enjoy the set menu of Wagyu pies with triple cooked chips and chocolate profiteroles for £10.47.

Pairing a bottle of Grapevine Argentinian Malbec wine will bump the price to £14.46.

The next menu is for seafood lovers, including a prawn and scallop thermidor followed by a prawn and white wine salmon wellington.

You can add a potato dauphinoise and a bottle of Cambalala Savignon Blanc wine for £14.16.

Lastly, the vegan Valentine option is two plant-based burgers, a vegetable medley and a vegan molten middle heart with a bottle of Merlot for £10.16.

How does it compare to last year?

Last year, there was no official meal deal but the cheapest combo you could have got was £7.55 not including booze.

You could have had chicken wings with buffalo and blue cheese sauce to start for £1.69.

For main, two vegan No Beef Bourguignon Pies were £1.69 each, with a side of heart shaped Garlic Bread at 99p.

To finish you could have 36 Mini Pancakes for just £1.49.

Aldi also had Scottish oysters, sirloin steaks, duck with plum sauce and profiteroles on the menu last year.

What are other supermarkets offering?

Asda has revealed its Valentine’s Day meal bundles for couples this week which includes heart-shaped toffee puddings and a free Sky Movies voucher.

The store has also released a £1 engagement ring this week for those looking to pop the question this Valentine’s.