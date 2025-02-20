Aberdeen ranks as having the most eco-conscious holidaymakers in Scotland

Aberdeen has been named the area in Scotland most likely to prioritise greener travel when planning a holiday.

Steppes Travel - https://www.steppestravel.com/, which analysed new search engine data by examining average monthly searches for eco-friendly holidays’, ‘eco travel’, ‘eco-friendly resort’, and 2,582 related keywords, revealed that Aberdeen experienced the biggest surge in Scotland overall.

The area saw a 31% increase in average monthly searches from 2022-2024.

Edinburgh came second with a 20% rise, whilst Dundee followed in third with a 15% jump in online searches.

Aberdeen 31%

Edinburgh 20%

Dundee 15%

Speaking on the findings, Giles Cross from Steppes Travel said:

“The rising interest in eco-friendly holidays reflects a growing awareness of sustainable travel, with more people prioritising the planet when planning their trips.

“This growth is encouraging, showing that responsible travel is no longer a niche preference but evolving into a mainstream movement; but it is wrong to focus only the ‘eco’ side of things.

"Yes; travel, when done thoughtfully and considerately, can help protect planet and bolster biodiversity, but it can also empower communities, deepen understanding and assist in the better distribution of wealth.