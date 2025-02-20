Aberdeen ranks as having the most eco-conscious holidaymakers in Scotland
Steppes Travel - https://www.steppestravel.com/, which analysed new search engine data by examining average monthly searches for eco-friendly holidays’, ‘eco travel’, ‘eco-friendly resort’, and 2,582 related keywords, revealed that Aberdeen experienced the biggest surge in Scotland overall.
The area saw a 31% increase in average monthly searches from 2022-2024.
Edinburgh came second with a 20% rise, whilst Dundee followed in third with a 15% jump in online searches.
Speaking on the findings, Giles Cross from Steppes Travel said:
“The rising interest in eco-friendly holidays reflects a growing awareness of sustainable travel, with more people prioritising the planet when planning their trips.
“This growth is encouraging, showing that responsible travel is no longer a niche preference but evolving into a mainstream movement; but it is wrong to focus only the ‘eco’ side of things.
"Yes; travel, when done thoughtfully and considerately, can help protect planet and bolster biodiversity, but it can also empower communities, deepen understanding and assist in the better distribution of wealth.
“As travellers, we have the power to make choices—choosing eco-conscious destinations and experiences is a step towards a brighter future.”