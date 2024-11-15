A third of Brits say that the moon’s phases affect their sleep quality

40 per cent of Brits nationwide struggle to sleep during the night sky phenomenon | Holiday Inn Express

Nearly a third of Brits admit that the moon’s phases affect their sleep quality.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New research reveals that nearly a third (29 per cent) of Brits say the moon’s phases affect their sleep quality.

With the last supermoon of 2024 fast approaching (November 15), the data also revealed that 40 per cent of Brits nationwide struggle to sleep during the night sky phenomenon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Often leaving Brits (68 per cent) low in mood and energy as a result of a poor night’s sleep.

The research was commissioned by hotel brand Holiday Inn Express which has teamed up with Professor Green to launch ASMR playlist ‘Restful Rhythms'.

It comes as over half of Brits (53 per cent) admit to using soothing, repetitive sounds of ASMR to help them unwind before bed.

John Wright, Vice President Mainstream Brands, EMEAA, commented: “At Holiday Inn Express hotels we want our guests to have a great overnight recharge whenever they stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s why this new collaboration with Professor Green and Dr Faye Begeti to launch ASMR playlist ‘Restful Rhythms' is perfect as it offers another way for guests to get a great night’s sleep.”

Professor Green’s Restful Rhythms has been created in collaboration with neuroscientist and sleep expert Dr. Faye Begeti, MB PhD to scientifically promote a peaceful night’s sleep.

The playlist combines ASMR with binaural beats and features five tracks that showcase the everyday sounds of hotel living, such as sizzling bacon, the drip of coffee, the rustle of sheets, and more.

Each track, recorded at a Holiday Inn Express hotel, also features soothing spoken words by Professor Green to enhance a restorative night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The playlist has been created in collaboration with neuroscientist and sleep expert Dr. Faye Begeti, MB PhD to promote a peaceful night’s sleep | Holiday Inn Express

‘ASMR promotes relaxation and pleasure’

“As a musician and father, I know how challenging it can be to get a good night’s sleep and how much it affects the following day,” said Stephen Manderson (Professor Green).

“Especially when I’m on tour, music and a comfortable hotel bed are essential so I can relax and unwind at night.

“That’s why I couldn’t be more excited to create this playlist and bring it to people nationwide, helping them to get a better sleep this supermoon and beyond.”

The study also revealed that for 39 per cent of Brits, it takes them anywhere from 31 minutes to 2 hours to wind down before bed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And that figure is 88 per cent for people who use electronic devices within one hour or less before bedtime.

Dr Faye Degeti, MB PhD said: “Sleep is crucial for our mental and physical well-being.

“Research shows that ASMR activates regions in the brain linked to relaxation and pleasure, helping to lower heart rate and ease the body into a restful state.

“This new soundtrack by Professor Green and Holiday Inn Express hotels takes familiar sounds and turns them into ASMR auditory stimuli.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Binaural beats have been added which gently guide the brain into specific relaxation states, promoting calm and reducing anxiety.

“Developing familiarity with these sounds at home can be especially valuable while travelling as it will reinforce comfort and relaxation, supporting restful sleep wherever you are.”

Professor Green’s Restful Rhythms with Holiday Inn Express hotels is now available to stream on Spotify globally.