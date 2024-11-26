81% of Scottish Parents Say Christmas Costs Are Rising – Here’s How to Budget Smartly
For parents, Christmas is a season of joy, filled with opportunities to create special memories, but these can also be costly.
On average, parents in Scotland spend £256 per child on gifts, showing their dedication to making the holiday season magical. While 81% acknowledge Christmas expenses have risen, parents are embracing smart budgeting to keep the season festive without overextending. In fact, 73% set a Christmas gift budget for their kids, although 43% admit they ‘often go over budget.’
Tips for Tackling Family Costs: To adapt to the rising costs of parenthood, parents are sharing resourceful tips and strategies, which can inspire other families to make the most of their budgets:
Embrace Free Activities: Over half (51%) of parents find creative, free activities for family fun, showing that some of the best memories don’t come with a price tag. From local libraries to youth clubs, you can browse your local council website to source free activities.
Seek Second-Hand Finds: From clothes, to toys, 37% of parents opt for second-hand purchases, proving that quality doesn’t have to mean brand new. Charities such as Oxfam and the British Red Cross have a great selection of second-hand gifts to purchase.
Tap into Support Networks: For childcare needs, especially during summer holidays, one-third (33%) of parents turn to trusted friends and family for help, showing the power of community support. With rising living costs, many parents encourage expectant families to plan ahead. From starting a savings plan to budgeting and taking out life insurance, Legal & General’s survey highlights practical steps families can take today to prepare.
For more information, visit: https://www.legalandgeneral.com/insurance/life-insurance/hidden-cost-of-raising-kids/