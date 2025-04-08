6 reasons why Scotland supports medical cannabis

New research provides insight into why Scotland is one of the UK’s strongest supporters of medical cannabis.

Although nearly three-quarters of the Scottish public are misinformed about the legal status of medicinal cannabis, support for it in Scotland is higher than in most other parts of the United Kingdom.

Medical cannabis was legalised in 2018, but a new survey of 2,000 adults reveals 73% of Scottish people either incorrectly think that prescriptions for it are only available through the NHS or that it cannot be prescribed for any health condition.

This research was conducted by Wellford Medical Clinics to assess people's attitudes and perceptions of medical cannabis.

The most common reason for medical cannabis prescriptions in the UK to date is to manage chronic pain conditions.

While there is uncertainty about the legal accessibility of medical cannabis, most people in Scotland (73%) are in favour of it being prescribed for certain medical conditions.

The six most common reasons why people in Scotland support medical cannabis

According to the percentage of people in Scotland who agree with each reason

For providing hope to people who have not responded to other therapies: 44% agree For its evidence-based research: 43% Believing it’s time to re-evaluate societal attitudes to cannabis and recognise its therapeutic potential: 42% Believing the public should have access to a wider range of treatment options: 36% Believing it could offer a more natural approach to healthcare: 35% Believing patients should have the right to choose their own treatments: 33%

People in Scotland would like to see medical cannabis develop further as a treatment option for certain health conditions.

Despite its legal status, access to medical cannabis through the National Health Service remains at a standstill. While the NHS says it will consider prescribing for three conditions — epilepsy, multiple sclerosis and the side effects of chemotherapy – few patients with these conditions are able to access medical cannabis to support management of their condition. Thousands of patients with these or other eligible conditions are therefore obliged to seek a prescription from specialist consultants in private clinics.

The most common reasons behind Scotland’s support for medical cannabis reflect a desire for new treatment options to benefit patients. However, 25% of respondents also support it as they believe it could reduce strain on healthcare resources.

Research from the Cannabis Industry Council (CIC) in 2024 found that prescribing medical cannabis for chronic pain, instead of alternative treatments, could save the NHS £729 per patient each year while also improving health outcomes. If made available to the 5.45 million people with moderately or severely disabling chronic pain, the CIC estimates NHS savings could total £3.97 billion annually.

Mike Morgan-Giles at the Cannabis Industry Council is concerned that such little progress has been made: “There are very few medical cannabis prescriptions on the NHS, despite more harmful medicines, such as opioids, being widely available. The vast majority of medical cannabis patients are instead prescribed via private clinics and pharmacies. The Cannabis Industry Council urges the Government to implement a reimbursement scheme for medical cannabis, thereby helping patients with the cost of their essential medication.”

Wellford's survey results indicate that Scotland supports the growth of a regulated medical cannabis industry, alongside advancements in scientific research and its practical applications. However, there is also a clear need for greater public education on the topic.

Joshua Roberts, Chief Business Officer for Wellford is concerned to see so little awareness and so much confusion over medical cannabis seven years since the UK government legalised its use: “The net result is that there are people suffering who shouldn’t be,” he says.

“Most worrying of all is that even some patients who have one of the three specific conditions that the NHS will consider prescribing for, still believe that medical cannabis cannot be prescribed for any health conditions.”