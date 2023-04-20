Today is, 420, a controversial day either celebrated or hated across the world - but where did it come from?

Marijuana fans all over the world will celebrate the green herb from the cannabis plant today which is also known as 420. The day is also commonly, and aptly, referred to as ‘weed day’.

The unofficial holiday falls on the same day every year, and gets its name from the day it falls on which is April 20. The names follow the US structure of dates hence why the month comes before the date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day sees millions of people across the globe come together and partake in activities involving marijuana. What may be surprising to some is that one of the biggest congregations of those marking the special day happened in London’s Hyde Park.

So, what does 420 actually mean? Here’s everything you need to know about ‘weed day’ and whether Cannabis is legal in the UK or not.

What does 420 mean?

Like the day itself, the official origins of 420, have not yet officially been declared. One of the most widely believed legends goes back to 1971. It was reported that a group of students at San Rafael High School in California would meet at 4.20pm every day for a joint and a catch-up.The group reportedly called themselves The Waldos and began using the time to describe the act of smoking and 420 was born.

Some others believe it has something to do with the chemical compounds in cannabis. However, there are some people who have come up with theories connecting the day to the one and only Bob Dylan. They have noted that 12 x 35 equals 420. And 12 and 35 happen to be the numbers referenced in Bob Dylan’s song ‘Rainy Day Women #12 & 35’. Bob Dylan also chants ‘everybody must get stoned!’ in the song adding to this theory’s power.

Is cannabis legal in the UK?

Cannabis is a Class B drug in the UK, meaning that if you are caught with it in your possession it can result in a five year prison sentence.

Medical cannabis was made legal in the UK in 2018, however it is still illegal to use recreationally. Those caught growing marijuana can face up to 14 years in prison or an unlimited fine, or potentially both.

Paul Rowbotham admitted production of cannabis.

Where is cannabis legal?

Many countries across the world have made the move to decriminalise the drug entirely, and others have only made medical cannabis legal, similar to the UK.

The drug is fully legal in:

Australia

Canada

Malta

United States (21 states)

Uruguay

The following American states have legalised, or are legalising, marijuana for personal use: