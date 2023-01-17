News you can trust since 1817
13 best UK spas 2023 revealed including luxury Lake District & Cotswold retreats

The best UK spas have been revealed for 2023 - here’s where to book if you need a spot of relaxation

By Chelsie Sewell
12 hours ago
If you’re struggling with January blues, a trip to the spa could be what is needed to get you back on track. Whether you’re in desperate need of some pampering, or you just feel like aimlessly floating around in a pool, a trip to one of these stunning spas could be just the ticket.

With hundreds of spas dotted across the country, hidden within beautiful country houses or overlooking the stunning Lake District there is a spa for everyone no matter where you are in the world. As the new year gets underway, and you start planning your annual spa trip, we have found the best in the UK according to the travel experts.

Conde Nast Traveller has listed its top 13 spas in the UK for this year. So whether you want to get away and find somewhere new, or find a spa nearby, take a look to see where you can go for some relaxation in 2023.

The best UK spas have been revealed

Best spas in the UK for 2023

1. Chewton Glen, Hampshire

Best for: treehouse highs

Where: Chewton Glen, Christchurch Road, New Milton, Hampshire BH25 6QS

2. Coworth Park, Berkshire

Best for: gleaming grandeur

Where: Coworth Park, Blacknest Road, Ascot, Berkshire

3. Lime Wood, Hampshire

Best for: keen foodies

Where: Lime Wood, Beaulieu Road, Lyndhurst, Hampshire

4. Fairmont Windsor Park

Best for: no-expense-spared luxury

Where: Bishopsgate Road, Englefield Green, Egham

5. Lucknam Park, Wiltshire

Best for: Bucolic charm

Where: Lucknam Park, Colerne, Chippenham, Wiltshire

6. Dormy House, Worcestershire

Best for: just lazing around

Where: Dormy House, Willersey Hill, Broadway, Worcestershire

7. The Scarlet, Cornwall

Best for: back-to-nature hideaway

Where: The Scarlet, Tredragon Road, Mawgan Porth, Cornwall

8. The Gainsborough Bath Spa, Bath

Best for: ancient treatments with a twist

9. Calcot and Spa, Gloucestershire

Best for: all the family

Where: Calcot Manor & spa, Near Tetbury, Gloucestershire

10. Barnsley House, Gloucestershire

Best for: anti-ageing techniques

Where: Barnsley House, Cirencester, Gloucestershire

11. Soho Farmhouse, Oxfordshire

Best for: party animals

Where:  Soho Farmhouse, 1 Tracey Farm Cottages, Great Tew, Chipping Norton, Cotswolds

12: Yeotown, Devon

Best for: effective cleansing

Where: Yeotown, Snapper, Devon

13. Gilpin Hotel and Lake House, Lake District

Best for: splendid isolation

Where: Gilpin Hotel and Lake House, Crook Road, Windermere, the Lake District

