Rangers signing in 10-in-a-row Twitter spat with ‘Celtic fan’ Jai Quitongo over Shunsuke Nakamura

Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones told Celtic fan and former Aberdeen youngster Jai Quitongo to “grow up” regarding a debate over the best Asian footballer.

The Northern Ireland international, who will join Rangers in the summer, posted a tweet stating his belief that Tottenham Hotspur ace Son Heung-min is the “greatest Asian footabller ever” following the player’s role in Spurs’ progression to the semi final of the Champions League.

The players' spat on Twitter.

The South Korean netted twice in a 4-3 defeat to Manchester City with it being enough to advance on away goals.

Jones warned his followers that anyone replying with Park Ji-sung would “be blocked”.

However, former Aberdeen youngster Quitongo, son of ex-Hearts winger Jose, repled that it was “FACT” that former Celtic star Shunsuke Nakamura is the “best Asian player ever”.

It prompted Jones to respond: “Oooooo look at me I’m a Celtic fan and all the Celtic fans will like my tweet oooooo grow up mate”.

Still under contract with Killie and not joining Rangers until the end of the season once his current deal expires, Jones was told to enjoy watching as Celtic win 10 league titles in a row.

Quitongo, who is playing with Machine Sazi in Iran after spells with Greenock Morton and Partick Thistle, replied: “Oh we’re a Rangers man now..careful mate you’re not in Glasgow yet enjoy watching 10iar brother”.