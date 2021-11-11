aa

Across

1 A lively Neapolitan dance (10)

6 Relating to the ear (4)

10 One of the small ropes forming steps of the rigging of ships (7)

11 Yuri __ (1934 - 68), Soviet cosmonaut, the first person to go into outer space (7)

12 A kind of falcon (8)

13 Disinclined to move or act (5)

15 Town in north-west England (pop 95,000), founded in the 9th century (6)

17 Citizen of a country in east Africa (45,400 sq miles; pop 3.5 million), independent since 1993 (8)

19 A kind of muslin like jaconet (8)

21 Small country in south-east Asia (2,226 sq miles; pop 500,000), independent since 1983 (6)

24 Shakespearean term for to pay, or to maintain (5)

25 A non-metrical hymn (8)

28 A flat type of tortilla in Mexican cuisine (7)

29 Made undue claims (7)

30 City in northern India (pop about 1.6 million), the site of the Taj Mahal (4)

31 A herbaceous perennial, flowering from February to April (6,4)

Down

1 A small mountain lake (4)

2 Small, land-locked English county in the East Midlands (147 sq miles; pop 40,000 (7)

3 Resort town in the Highland region (pop about 10,000), an ancient fishing port (5)

4 A portico, hall or vestibule (6)

5 A cord for tying the blood-vessels, etc (med) ((8)

7 Of the world, or mundane (7)

8 Suburb of Cape Town (pop about 13,0000, famed for its wine (10)

9 Having brief brilliant flashes of light (8)

14 Plant of the diverse spurge family, indigenous to Mexico and Central America (10)

16 Citizen of a region in north-east France (3,208 sq miles; pop about 2 million) (8)

18 Obsolete term for private room (8)

20 A cutting or foretooth (7)

22 A genus of water-lilies (7)

23 Absolutely or truly (2,4)

26 Henrik __ (1828 -1906), Norwegian playwright who wrote A Doll's House (1879) (5)