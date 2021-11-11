Across
1 A lively Neapolitan dance (10)
6 Relating to the ear (4)
10 One of the small ropes forming steps of the rigging of ships (7)
11 Yuri __ (1934 - 68), Soviet cosmonaut, the first person to go into outer space (7)
12 A kind of falcon (8)
13 Disinclined to move or act (5)
15 Town in north-west England (pop 95,000), founded in the 9th century (6)
17 Citizen of a country in east Africa (45,400 sq miles; pop 3.5 million), independent since 1993 (8)
19 A kind of muslin like jaconet (8)
21 Small country in south-east Asia (2,226 sq miles; pop 500,000), independent since 1983 (6)
24 Shakespearean term for to pay, or to maintain (5)
25 A non-metrical hymn (8)
28 A flat type of tortilla in Mexican cuisine (7)
29 Made undue claims (7)
30 City in northern India (pop about 1.6 million), the site of the Taj Mahal (4)
31 A herbaceous perennial, flowering from February to April (6,4)
Down
1 A small mountain lake (4)
2 Small, land-locked English county in the East Midlands (147 sq miles; pop 40,000 (7)
3 Resort town in the Highland region (pop about 10,000), an ancient fishing port (5)
4 A portico, hall or vestibule (6)
5 A cord for tying the blood-vessels, etc (med) ((8)
7 Of the world, or mundane (7)
8 Suburb of Cape Town (pop about 13,0000, famed for its wine (10)
9 Having brief brilliant flashes of light (8)
14 Plant of the diverse spurge family, indigenous to Mexico and Central America (10)
16 Citizen of a region in north-east France (3,208 sq miles; pop about 2 million) (8)
18 Obsolete term for private room (8)
20 A cutting or foretooth (7)
22 A genus of water-lilies (7)
23 Absolutely or truly (2,4)
26 Henrik __ (1828 -1906), Norwegian playwright who wrote A Doll's House (1879) (5)
27 A cutting tool with an arched blade (4)