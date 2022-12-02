Optical Illusion: 6 intriguing optical illusions could improve your eyesight
Psychologists at the Universities of Glasgow found that staring at an optical illusion can improve visual acuity and allow you to see small print.
Defined as “something that deceives the eye by appearing to be other than it is.” - an optical illusion uses imagery to cause your brain/eyes to perceive things differently.
A 2D image can appear more 3D, or perhaps you see more than one thing within the image – either way, optical illusions have entertained and baffled for decades. They can really show how there can be a difference between perception and reality.
Optician at FeelGoodContacts.com, Tina Patel, explained how psychologists at the Universities of York and Glasgow have found staring at an optical illusion can improve visual acuity and allow you to see small print, thanks to something called expanding motion aftereffect, which causes you to see things as bigger than they are.