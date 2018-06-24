Video: People take to the streets for Anti-Brexit march in Perth

Two years on from the European referendum, over a hundred people have taken to the streets of Perth to echo calls in London for a referendum on any exit deal.

Perth’s March Against Brexit, which was hosted by pro-EU group Perth4Europe, offered locals and Scots from other parts of the country the chance to march as part of the anti-Brexit movement which took place in London on 23 June, the anniversary of the EU referendum.

The march raised pro-EU banners. Picture: TSPL

Featuring a cross-party line up with politicians such as Pete Wishart MP (SNP), Catherine Stihler MEP (Labour), Mark Ruskell MSP (Scottish Green Party) and James Provan retired MEP (Conservative), the organisers called on people to show their support for remaining in the EU.

The rally took place as International Trade Secretary Liam Fox stated that the UK was “not bluffing” about being prepared to walk away from Brussels talks without a deal.

Over 100,000 demonstrators joined the official march in London from Pall Mall to Parliament, with Comedian Andy Parsons introducing prominent Remainers on-stage, including campaigner Gina Miller, actor Tony Robinson and former Lib Dem leader Nick Clegg, who claimed Brexiteer politicians were resorting to insults because the political momentum was falling away from them.