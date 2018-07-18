Tributes paid to boy, 14, who drowned at Paisley reservoir

Have your say

Tributes have been pouring in for a teenage boy who drowned at a reservoir in Renfrewshire.

Ben Thomson, aged 14, died at Glenburn reservoir, on the edge of Gleniffer Brae Country Park, near Paisley, on Tuesday.

The alarm was raised at Glenburn Reservoir in Paisley on Tuesday evening. Pictue: Geograph

It’s believed he was out with friends and got into difficulty after jumping into the water.

A major search operation involving police, fire crews, emergency boats and a helicopter was launched around 5.30pm in an attempt to save the youngster, but his body was found less than three hours later.

Ben’s parents, Sharon and Barry, and two sisters have had their “world torn apart”, according to family friends.

“When you hear absolute tragic news and never think it could be anyone you know,” Lisa Arthur wrote on social media.

“My sister’s good friend Sharon has had her world torn apart. Poor Ben has drowned at the reservoir in Glenburn.

“My heart breaks for you all and I can’t begin to imagine how you all can put your life’s together again.

“Just hold your other two kiddies close and you and Barry have the love of the town behind you.”

The tragic death has shocked the local community and sparked a huge outpouring of grief.

Friends and neighbours have been posting messages of support and condolence to the teenager’s family.

Laura Brown posted on the What’s On Glenburn site: “A few of our community champions knew Ben and his family and, as a community in general, we are shattered by this news. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ben and his family at this terribly sad time.”

Senga Lynch left the following message: “So heartbreaking what a lovely well mannered boy Ben was always had a smile on his face. My heartfelt condolences.”

“Beautiful boy, fly high Ben. I’m so sorry Sharon, Barry & girls,” Maggie Lickrish wrote on his mum’s Facebook page.

“This is heartbreaking,” said Mandy Morgan.

Fiona Faulds added: “There are no words.”

Julie Adam, said: “My thoughts are with yours.”

Responding to messages of support, Ben’s mother Sharon commented:”Just been reading all your comments thank you all for being so kind my son will be greatly missed. Just can’t get my head around it.”

A fundraising appeal launched by community members to help the family has already raised almost £3,000.

Floral tributes carrying messages of love have also been placed at the reservoir.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A post mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.