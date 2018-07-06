Man jailed for life for murdering former partner

A man has been jailed for life for murdering his former partner five days after they split up.

Gary Brown, 55, was found guilty of murdering Alyson Watt, 52, by repeatedly striking her with a knife at her home in Paisley on June 2, 2017 following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

He also pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of a 16-year-old boy by repeatedly striking him with a hammer, the Crown Office said.

Brown was ordered to serve a minimum of 27 years behind bars when he was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on Friday.

Prosecutors said that during the trial, the court heard Brown had been in a relationship with the charity worker for around two years, and that the relationship ended five days before the murder.

On that day, Brown borrowed a key to Ms Watt’s home from a neighbour to collect some belongings and a short time later carried out the attack.

Ms Watt worked for Barnardo’s Scotland.

After the sentencing, procurator fiscal for homicide and major crime Nicky Patrick said: “Gary Brown has been convicted of the murder of his partner Alyson Watt, an offence aggravated by abuse towards her.

“The statutory aggravation ensures that, when sentencing, the court takes into account the abuse of a partner.”