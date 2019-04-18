Outlander's theme tune: everything you need to know about The Skye Boat Song

Have your say

Outlander has been a television hit since it arrived on screens, enthralling audiences with its romantic Scottish charm and time-travelling adventures.

But the gripping storylines aren't the only thing fans are raving about - the show's opening theme tune has proved to be something of a hit as well.

The popular tune references how Claire Randall travels 200 years back in time

What is the Outlander theme tune?

The opening to the fantasy show, which follows the adventures of Highland cattle poacher Jamie Fraser and World War II nurse Clare Randall, is set against the backdrop of Scotland's famous Skye Boat Song.

The song dates back to the late 19th century and recalls the journey of Bonnie Prince Charlie from Uist to the Isle of Skye.

It tells the tale of how he evaded capture from government troops, escaping in a small boat disguised as a serving maid following his defeat at the Battle of Culloden in 1746.

However, the Outlander theme features altered lyrics, instead referencing how Claire Randall travels 200 years back in time.

Who wrote the Outlander theme tune?

The theme tune was written by American composer Bear McCreary, who is also known for his musical works on the reimagined Battlestar Galactica series and The Walking Dead.

The song's lyrics are a rewrite of Robert Louis Stevenson's poem Sing Me a Song of a Lad That is Gone, written in 1892.

Who sings the Outlander theme tune?

The song is performed by US singer Raya Yarbrough, who also worked with McCreary on Battlestar Galactica.

The singer's original music has also been featured in a number of other film and television shows. She released her debut album in 2006.

Have there been any covers?

The song was first recorded in April 1899 by Tom Bryce, and quickly became a classic among Scottish folk and dance musicians.

The song was also recorded by Alfred Deller for his album Western Wind in 1958, as well as Tom Jones in 1965, among others.

What are the lyrics of the Outlander theme tune?

Sing me a song of a lass that is gone

Say, could that lass be I?

Merry of soul she sailed on a day

Over the sea to Skye.

Billow and breeze, islands and seas

Mountains of rain and sun

All that was good, all that was fair

All that was me is gone.

Sing me a song of a lass that is gone

Say, could that lass be I?

Merry of soul she sailed on a day

Over the sea to Skye.